Rishi Sunak is the latest person to have a go at running the country this year.

In the summer, he was one of the many members of the government to resign from Boris Johnson's cabinet, triggering his resignation and a leadership race that Sunak stood in.

He came second to Liz Truss who had a stab at things for six chaotic weeks, before she too throw in the towel, only for Sunak to come off the subs bench and throw his hat in the ring again.

Yes, there has been a lot of throwing towels and hats in British politics in the last few months.

Sunak won because Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 group of backbench MPs decided MPs would need the nomination of 100 other Tory MPs to run for leadership and Sunak was the only MP to meet that threshold. So here we are, and here is Sunak and what can we say?

There are many ways to describe Rishi Sunak, and here is just another way to chart his time in power - in numbers.

170

This is the number of cm in vertical altitude Sunak reaches, or his height if you are interested in that sort of thing.

42

This is how old Sunak is, making him the youngest prime minister for nearly 200 years. The youngest ever is William Pitt the Younger who was just 24 when he became PM in 1783.

7

This is how many years Sunak has been in parliament. He was elected as an MP in 2015.

2

Two is the number of times Sunak has stood in Tory leadership elections. They've both been in the same year which is really quite something.

1

Sunak received a fixed penalty notice as part of the Metropolitan Police's Partygate probe, meaning he has paid one police fine during his time.

730

This is how many millions he might have knocking about his bank.

No wonder he is often accused of being out of touch.





83

That's how long his first speech was as Tory leader and prime minister, which all in all feels a little underwhelming.





That's Sunak in seven simple stats.



