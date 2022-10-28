When a communications professional signed up to the job of being Rishi Sunak's spokesperson, they were probably excited to field tough questions on the most pressing debates of the day, from how to deal with the cost of living crisis, to the suitability of Sunak's cabinet appointments.
They probably anticipated dealing with some gaffes, but they didn't expect to have to tell a room of journalists that the prime minister's latest attempt at self-promotion didn't plug the work of a sex offender.
But this is exactly what happened when Sunak posted a video of him on Twitter, showing clips of him out and about and doing general prime ministerial stuff like hugging chancellor Jeremy Hunt and meeting members of his cabinet (but still making time to have a cup of tea and a biscuit), with a drumbeat soundtrack that sounded very similar to convicted paedophile Gary Glitter's song Rock & Roll Part 2.
\u201cTogether we can achieve incredible things.\n\nNow let's get to work \ud83d\udc47\u201d— Rishi Sunak (@Rishi Sunak) 1666947830
Yes, when the video was posted on Twitter, a number of people expressed concern that he had used the track, leading journalists to bring it up at their daily briefing with Sunak's representatives.
They issued the following clarification:
\u201cRishi Sunak's spokesperson says the soundtrack for the Prime Minister's latest video is "certainly not by Gary Glitter".\u201d— Adam Bienkov (@Adam Bienkov) 1666954457
And a Downing Street spokesperson told indy100 that the prime minister's deputy spokesperson confirmed that the music used was stock music.
Aside from that, people found the video really cringe.
\u201cWhat's worse than using Noncemusic to announce your PMship?\n\nEditing it off the beat.\n\nFuuuuuuuuuuuuck you. Turns out even Tory editors are shit at their jobs\u201d— Rufus Hound (@Rufus Hound) 1666953726
\u201c@RishiSunak Waste of money you making these videos about how marvellous you are.\n\n0/10\n\nSee me.\u201d— Rishi Sunak (@Rishi Sunak) 1666947830
If you think you've heard the Glitter song recently then you'd be right. It was controversially featured in the 2019 Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.
Joker Music Video | Rock & Roll Part 2 - Gary Glitterwww.youtube.com
Never a dull day in British politics.
