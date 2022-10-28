When a communications professional signed up to the job of being Rishi Sunak's spokesperson, they were probably excited to field tough questions on the most pressing debates of the day, from how to deal with the cost of living crisis, to the suitability of Sunak's cabinet appointments.

They probably anticipated dealing with some gaffes, but they didn't expect to have to tell a room of journalists that the prime minister's latest attempt at self-promotion didn't plug the work of a sex offender.

But this is exactly what happened when Sunak posted a video of him on Twitter, showing clips of him out and about and doing general prime ministerial stuff like hugging chancellor Jeremy Hunt and meeting members of his cabinet (but still making time to have a cup of tea and a biscuit), with a drumbeat soundtrack that sounded very similar to convicted paedophile Gary Glitter's song Rock & Roll Part 2.

Yes, when the video was posted on Twitter, a number of people expressed concern that he had used the track, leading journalists to bring it up at their daily briefing with Sunak's representatives.

They issued the following clarification:

And a Downing Street spokesperson told indy100 that the prime minister's deputy spokesperson confirmed that the music used was stock music.

Aside from that, people found the video really cringe.

If you think you've heard the Glitter song recently then you'd be right. It was controversially featured in the 2019 Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Never a dull day in British politics.

