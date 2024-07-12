Rory Stewart is raising eyebrows with another unusual outfit

Rory Stewart, the former international development secretary and Tory MP turned The Rest Is Politics podcast co-host, has long been considered “eccentric” and “posh” in the world of politics, and his latest outfit choice has only cemented that perception.

Alongside hosting The Rest Is Politics with ex-Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, the duo also present a second podcast under this brand called Leading, which sees Stewart and Campbell “interrogate, converse with, and interview some of the world's biggest names - from both inside and outside of politics - about life, leadership, or leading the way in their chosen field”.

Back in December, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner (now also deputy prime minister) appeared on Leading, at which point a picture was taken of the MP with Stewart and Campbell – one which has now resurfaced as Campbell promoted an episode of The Rest Is Politics on Thursday.

While Campbell is pictured with a waistcoat and Rayner wears a dark blue suit jacket and dress, Stewart dons a large peacoat and turtleneck with his hands in his coat pockets, prompting social media users to share a number of witty comments about his appearance:

Stewart doesn’t seem to mind the jokes, though, as he’s retweeted one of the ‘U-boat commander’ comments on his own profile.

While the latest discourse is around his peacoat, late last month his appearance on Nish Kumar and Coco Khan’s podcast Pod Save The UK saw him met with comparisons to Harrison Ford’s Star Wars character, Han Solo:

And then, in May last year when King Charles had his coronation, in addition to raising eyebrows by opting to go for food at a Pizza Express (considering Prince Andrew’s past comments about the Woking branch of the popular restaurant chain), his outfit also confused social media users.

Stewart later confirmed the outfit was the Privy Councillor uniform “for things like coronations”, and that his pizza of choice was La Reine.

Now you know.

