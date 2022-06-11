Nigel Farage has just advised Prince Charles to "shut up fast" after the heir to the throne criticised the government's controversial Rwanda policy.

Writing on Twitter, the gobby Brexiteer shared an article about reports the Prince called the policy "appalling" and added:

"Unless Prince Charles wants to destroy the monarchy he had better shut up fast."

It comes after The Times reported that a source told them Charles was unhappy with the policy which will see immigrants arriving in Britain sent to Rwanda for processing.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The source reportedly said: "He said he was more than disappointed at the policy.

"He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government’s direction of travel."

Clarence House did not deny that Charles was opposed to the policy but insisted that he had not tried to influence the government. A spokesman told he publication: “We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral. Matters of policy are decisions for government.”

Meanwhile it comes after Priti Patel overcame an initial legal challenge to the policy after a High Court judge ruled that the first flight due to deport migrants on Tuesday could go ahead.



The High Court ruling today came despite the UN’s refugee agency backing calls to halt the flight on the grounds that it breached Britain’s international legal obligations.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.