Ryanair troll Zahawi with genius QR code after he is sacked

Never one to shy away from a chance to take the proverbial, airline Ryanair has trolled Nadhim Zahawi now he's been booted out of the government.

Zahawi was sacked on Sunday after weeks of speculation about his tax affairs culminating in an inquiry by prime minister Rishi Sunak's ethics adviser, who found the party chairman had breached the ministerial code.

In a letter Sunak told him his time was up and Zahawi replied moaning about how the media had treated him while failing to apologise.

Responding to the story, Ryanair took to Twitter and posted a mock up version of their boarding passes complete with a QR code usually scanned by airline staff when you get on the plane.

"Use promo code: M1N1ST3R1AL" they added and in the graphic said the plane was headed for Gibraltar, where there is no capital gains tax, wealth tax, sales tax or value added tax...

But when you scan this QR code it takes you to a government website explaining how to pay your tax bill, referencing the very scandal that saw Zahawi fumble.

Top trolling.

