Women are supporting Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin by posting videos of themselves partying in solidarity after she was filmed doing the same.

The 36-year-old received criticism when a report from Iltalehti newspaper emerged that Marin partied along with several other Finnish public figures.

A video featuring Marin dancing went viral, also including singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikström, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen from Ms Marin’s Social Democratic Party.

As a result, Marin commented on the footage and said: "I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]."

She also took a drug test after some speculated that drugs were taken where she was partying and opposition leader Riikka Purra said Marin should take one as there is a "shadow of doubt" over her.

"As far as I know, I have never been in such a situation,” Marin said. “On the night shown in the video footage, I didn’t see anyone using drugs.”

“I walked normally from the restaurant to the car and went home, and woke up feeling normal the next morning."

In terms of national security, the PM detailed that she can "always be reached by phone, and always be reached by security personnel".

Though it didn't stop the criticism as one Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter called her a "celebrity a** kisser" who "seems to love surrounding herself with celebrities and likes to pose on social media."

But now, women have recorded themselves cutting some shapes in support of Marin.

Soon enough there were other women who also vocalised their solidarity with the Finnish PM.





















