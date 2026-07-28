Blue Zones: 5 key foods eaten by Ikarians for longevity to add to your diet

We're seeing a shift in longevity. It's no longer about being the experimenter trying to biohack their way to being 200 years old; but rather, living better, as well as longer.

That could explain why we're turning to Blue Zones as a source of inspiration for our lifestyle choices - they're the five key areas of the world where citizens live to be over 100 years old at a higher-than-average rate, and include Okinawa (Japan), Sardinia (Italy), Ikaria (Greece), Nicoya (Costa Rica), and Loma Linda (California).

There are a few core principles that are consistent across them all, whether that's a sense of community, movement and time spent outdoors, or a diet free from ultra-processed foods.

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While Greek island Ikaria itself isn't the birthplace of the Mediterranean diet (popularised as a clean eating-meets-weight loss plan), its residents largely follow a similar way of eating, only cementing itself further as a destination we could be taking notes from.

For context, a study published in the National Library of Medicine notes that 62.7 per cent of people on the island opted for the Mediterranean diet.

Although a tiny island (with just 8,000 inhabitants), one in three Ikarians live to be 90 years old or above, with their lives rooted in relaxation, strong family ties - and most importantly, naps (it's thought people who nap regularly have up to 35 percent lower chances of dying from heart disease).

77.9 per cent of those studied were also having social contact daily.

So, apart from clocking off work a few hours early and drinking red wine late into the nights with friends, how else can we be channelling our inner-Ikarian?

Well, here are five Ikaria-inspired diet essentials for longevity that you should consider...

Goat's milk

Sometimes it's not about cutting something out of your lifestyle entirely - but rather, tweaking it to serve its intended purpose. For Ikarians, that's choosing grass-fed goat's milk over cow's milk.

Not only is it friendly for those who are lactose intolerant, but it's packed with potassium and tryptophan - a stress-relieving hormone that helps regulate mood, sleep, and appetite.

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Legumes

The unsung hero of every Mediterranean diet, legumes come up in longevity recipe after longevity recipe, whether in the form of chickpeas, lentils, beans, or fava.

They're simple ingredients that can help bulk out stews, soups, or salads, and are packed with plant-based protein and fibre while remaining low in fat.

Some of their biggest benefits include lowering cholesterol and blood pressure (essential for heart health), blood sugar control thanks to their low glycemic index, and gut health properties, as well as promoting a feeling of fullness.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The best part of any Mediterranean trip, it'll come as little surprise that extra virgin olive oil is a staple in the Ikarian centenarian diet.

Not only is it incredibly versatile as a flavour-enhancer for salads, vegetables, and fish, but it's packed with antioxidants and healthy fats essential for peak functioning.

The result? Increased protection from daily oxidative stress, systemic inflammation, and age-related cognitive decline.

It even boasts oleocanthal, a natural compound that provides anti-inflammatory effects similar to ibuprofen. The more you know.

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Herbal Teas

The Western world is powered by Diet Coke, alcohol, and caffeine, and while Ikarians admittedly love locally-sourced red wine (which comes with a whole host of its own benefits), its unique herbal tea blends are what keep people coming back.

There's hundreds of recipes out there, depending on the seasonality of local herbs and the specific benefits you're looking for in a drink.

Some of the most popular include infusions of sage (drank as far back as 1400BC), which helps to increase blood antioxidant levels, and lower your LDL cholesterol, and leaves of the sideritis herb (also known as mountain tea), which can be used to treat a variety of ailments naturally.

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Greek Yoghurt

It's become somewhat of a staple in many households, but Greek yoghurt actually has far more benefits than we give it credit for.

Not only does it taste great as a breakfast or snack, but it's packed with calcium, protein, and gut-friendly probiotics, keeping bones strong and digestion smooth - just make sure you're buying outwardly Greek rather than 'Greek-style'.

Longevity sounds pretty tasty if you ask us.

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