Trump confirms Venezuela's given the US billions but won't specify where it's gone

Throughout his second term, Donald Trump has faced accusations of corruption , insider trading and abusing the presidency for personal financial gain.

So, when he told reporters that Venezuela has allegedly given the US billions of dollars, people took careful note of his answer when he was asked where the money has gone.

Onboard Air Force One during a press gaggle, one reporter asked Trump directly: “There's some reports that the United States has taken in $13 billion dollars from Venezuela. Where is that money going?”

Trump said he thought it was “even more than that” before rambling and evading the question she asked.

When asked once again, Trump claimed the money has gone “toward running the country” – but he failed to be more specific about exactly where.

It was his failure to specify what the money has been used for that has people questioning why that was and speculating about why he was being evasive.

One critic said: “He won't answer the question. Where the hell is the $13 billion we took in from Venezuelan oil proceeds (so far) and why won't Republicans in Congress do their job and conduct just a tiny speck of oversight on this lawless, corrupt regime?”

Another mocked: “If there’s one person we can trust to oversee the appropriation of billions of dollars from foreign governments, it’s this guy.”

Someone else suggested: “The kleptocracy in action.”

“Great questions, terrible answers,” one person said.

The $13 billion dollars the US has received from Venezuela comes from oil revenues. It follows a military strike by the US that saw the then-president Nicolás Maduro and his wife captured. Following the implementation of acting president Delcy Rodríguez, the Trump administration has since lifted sanctions and is in control of Venezuela’s oil.

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