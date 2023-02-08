17 of the funniest State of the Union memes

President Joe Biden has appeared in front of Congress for the annual State of the Union address, and as ever it’s sparked a big reaction.
The 80-year-old discussed everything from police reform to the threat fentanyl poses the US, as well as his plan to increase tax on billionaires and corporations.
The “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China was also covered during the speech, along with the country’s war on cancer.
It proved to be one of the feistier addresses of recent years, with Biden clashing with Republican heckles and boos while staring down opposition inside Congress.
As ever, there were plenty of talking points, with commentators having their say on social media, mostly about Bono being in attendance.
The State of the Union is always one of the most meme-able moments of the year, too, and Twitter users wasted no time in sharing their takes.
\u201cLet me summarize the entire State of the Union address\n\n\u201cEverything is great!\u201d\u201d— Mr. Anderson (@Mr. Anderson) 1675823528
\u201cState of the union drinking game, every time Biden says \u201cFolks\u201d take a drink\u201d— Markus Namekian Lee (@Markus Namekian Lee) 1675823222
\u201cMembers of Congress as they try and figure out if they are supposed to stand up or not during the State of the Union.\u201d— Jim Cheatham (@Jim Cheatham) 1675823043
\u201cCan\u2019t wait for the half-time State of the Union show now that I know the musical act. #StateOfTheUnion #StateOfTheUnionAddress\u201d— Chris B. (@Chris B.) 1675822646
\u201cI have to watch this State of the Union address with my daughter because she's taking notes on it for extra credit at school.\u201d— \ud83c\udf0a\ud835\udd82\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd7e\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd9e\ud835\udd91\ud835\udd8a (@\ud83c\udf0a\ud835\udd82\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd7e\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd9e\ud835\udd91\ud835\udd8a) 1675822554
\u201cState Of The Union Review: Lots of People in suits standing up and clapping.\u201d— Brian Stanton \ud83e\uddac\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Brian Stanton \ud83e\uddac\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1675822739
\u201cAs I watch the state of the Union, I can\u2019t help but think about my favorite SOTU moment from a few years ago \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Aaron (@Aaron) 1675822720
\u201cOne thing about me? I will NEVER miss a #SOTU\n\nSome of our best memes and gifs come from the State of the Union address and we must respect that.\u201d— urkle grue (@urkle grue) 1675822665
\u201cWow, I can\u2019t believe Biden started the State of the Union like this. Powerful stuff\u201d— Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN) 1675817142
\u201cHave we ever saw a President argue with the other side during a State of the Union lmao\u2026 this is just wow..\u201d— Matt Couch (@Matt Couch) 1675824286
\u201cIon be watching no award shows but me watching the state of the union rn:\u201d— Ricky Spanish (@Ricky Spanish) 1675823047
\u201cI believe Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to walk out of Biden's State of the Union early so she can go home and steal more Dalmatians.\u201d— Hospitalist Prime (@Hospitalist Prime) 1675825938
\u201cHaven't missed a State of the Union address since the Bush Administration. Same reason.\u201d— Conservative New Mexican (@Conservative New Mexican) 1675823180
\u201cevery 5 seconds at the state of the union\u201d— bach thoughts \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude2e\u200d\ud83d\udca8 (@bach thoughts \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude2e\u200d\ud83d\udca8) 1675823571
\u201cJoe Biden backstage: Am I tripping or was f**king Bono up there\u201d— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1675829851
The most heated moment from the address saw Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene take strong offence to Biden’s assertion that parts of the GOP wanted to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Video captured her shouting “liar!” during Biden’s remarks after he accused “not even a majority” of Republicans of wanting to target the entitlement programs for service cuts.
Greene previously made headlines when she heckled Biden’s first State of the Union address in 2022.
