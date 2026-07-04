It’s fair to say that celebrations of America’s 250th birthday under US president Donald Trump’s administration haven’t gone so well…

The decision to have a UFC ‘Freedom 250’ match take place in the White House was met with widespread condemnation, a series of concerts marking the anniversary were cancelled after performers pulled out, and the Great American State Fair on the National Mall has suffered from postponements due to the weather and a low turnout.

Even attempts to hype up the Great American State Fair have ended in disaster, as ex-Superman actor Dean Cain faced ridicule on X/Twitter when he shared a view of the National Mall atop the Ferris wheel with only a small number of people visible.

And past tweets have resurfaced too, as just over two years ago, Christian broadcaster Erick Erickson took to X/Twitter and wrote: “The most compelling reason to vote for Trump is that whoever is president will oversee the 250th celebration of our founding and the left, if in charge, would do some woke nonsense.”

Ah.

“Yeah this aged like bread,” commented podcaster Laura Robinson:

One account wrote: “Checking in on this. How did it turn out?”

“Can you imagine if a democrat decided to celebrate the 250th by tearing down the White House,” asked another:

And a third tweeted: “Can’t have woke celebrations if celebration is largely nonexistent [sic]. Checkmate!”:

Erickson is yet to comment on the resurfacing of his past tweet.

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