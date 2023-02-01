In news which isn’t news to anyone who isn’t located in 10 Downing Street, industrial action and strikes are meant to be disruptive – by way of withdrawing your labour in protest at pay, working conditions, and so on.

Even the Trade Union Congress – who probably know a thing or two about strikes, given the name – says industrial action is an act “which prevents the operation of the contract of employment”, with a strike being an example of such an act.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday - ahead of teachers, university staff, civil servants, train drivers and London bus drivers all walking out a day later – the official spokesman for prime minister Rishi Sunak decided to state the obvious: the strikes will cause “significant disruption”.

We’re also expecting him to confirm there are 24 hours in a day and seven days in a week at some point.

The spokesman is reported to have said: “We know that there will be significant disruption, given the scale of the strike action that is taking place [on Wednesday], and that will be very difficult for the public trying to go about their daily lives.

“We are upfront that this will disrupt people’s lives and that’s why we think negotiations rather than picket lines are the right approach.”

Of course, Twitter users weren’t too appreciative of their government warning them of something which they knew already:

With further strike action taking place on Friday, we hope Downing Street’s statement about those strikes is a lot more informative.

Although, given the government has also introduced anti-strike legislation in a bid to restrict the right to freedom of peaceful assembly – you know, that little thing in the European Convention on Human Rights – we won’t hold our breath.

