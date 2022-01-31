A version of Sue Gray's hotly-anticipated report into No 10 and Whitehall parties during lockdown has been released – and Twitter, as always, have put their own spin on it.

Gray's report revealed 12 events are being investigated by the police, including a gathering in the Downing Street flat and a birthday event for the prime minister in June 2020.

The senior civil servant criticised the "serious failure" off the back of "some" of the events, "not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time."

In a statement, the Cabinet Office said Gray had provided an "update" on her investigation to the PM, suggesting it was not the full report she was preparing before the Metropolitan Police intervened.

Upon the report's release, people turned to Twitter to poke fun at the 12 pages of findings for the dozens of parties. One described the "hype" being diminished to a "polite telling off."





























Gray's inquiry said there was "too little thought given to what was happening across the country" and acknowledged "the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public".



The Downing Street garden was used "without clear authorisation or oversight" in a way that was "not appropriate".

Gray's report concluded: "The gatherings within the scope of this investigation are spread over a 20-month period – a period that has been unique in recent times in terms of the complexity and breadth of the demands on public servants and indeed the general public.

"The whole of the country rose to the challenge. Ministers, special advisers and the Civil Service, of which I am proud to be a part, were a key and dedicated part of that national effort.

"However, as I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did. There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government. This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded."

