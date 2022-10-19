In the House of Commons, Home Secretary Suella Braverman went on a bizarre rant about “tofu” and the Labour Party being to blame for the climate protests that have been happening around the capital recently.

But, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper hit back with the most perfect response to her unhinged ideas.

The situation unfolded during a discussion about the government’s controversial Public Order Bill as Braverman launched into her speech hurling insults about pretty much anyone who isn’t an out-and-out Tory.

Braverman claimed: “It’s the Labour Party, it’s the Lib Dems, it’s the coalition of chaos, it’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, ‘wokerati’, dare I say the anti-growth coalition, that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”

When it was Cooper’s turn to speak, she absolutely obliterated Braverman’s nonsense stating that the actual coalition of chaos was the Conservatives sitting in front of her.

She also expertly compared Liz Truss, who this week left it to Penny Mordaunt to answer opposition questions on her behalf and faced jokes about hiding under a desk, to the Just Stop Oil Protestors glueing themselves to things.

Cooper said: “Astonishing, the Home Secretary actually talked about a coalition of chaos. We can see it in front of us as we speak.

“Now I understand…the government does have concerns. When they face issues where you’ve got a selfish minority wreaking havoc.

“You’ve got someone who’s resisting all attempts by the powers that be to remove them, causing serious disruption, disorder, chaos with serious consequences for the public, for businesses, for politics and for financial markets, but they've glued themselves under the desk.

“With honourable members opposite, we wish them luck with their attempts to extricate another failing Tory Prime Minister from Number 10. But I suggest it isn’t a reason to change the law for everyone else.”

That’s a response that must have hurt.



