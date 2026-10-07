Donald Trump has said he ‘doesn’t know exactly’ what the number one issue for US voters was ahead of the midterms – and his comments have come under fire from critics on social media.

"I don't know exactly," Trump said after being asked by the press what the most important thing for voters is ahead of November.

"When you look at the American voters, we're taking in trillions of dollars of investment. We have more jobs. More people are working in America than at any time in history," he added.

"The poverty is the best it's ever been in terms of individual... the single lowest poverty rate we've ever had... Individual people are making more money than they've ever made."

Critics were quick to pick up on the comments, with one writing on social media: "We can tell."

Another said: "He knows it’s prices and cost of living, which is why he rambles on about how this is the 'best economy' (it’s not) for a minute and a half after saying he doesn’t know. He’s utterly useless."

"Nothing says leadership like not knowing the issue," one more wrote.





Another joked: "Is it ballrooms? What about arches then? Naming AI? This is the hardest game!"



Trump, it seems, has been focusing on renaming things over recent times instead of focusing on things voters care about during his second term, like bringing down fuel prices or ending the Iran war.

First we had the Gulf of Mexico being ‘renamed’ to the Gulf of America and more recently we’ve seen Trump try to rebrand the Strait of Hormuz and coin the term “super intelligence” – which, unsurprisingly, was then parroted by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg .

Now, Trump has continued his ongoing snipes at the media by trying to establish the term “artificial media” – a change from his long-established use of his term “fake news”.

The president also recently claimed that fuel prices, if anything, are going to come down ‘too quickly’ after the Iran war is over.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.