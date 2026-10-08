Donald Trump ’s chilling comment about his Democratic predecessors and rivals is freaking everyone out.

Throughout his presidency, it seems as though we’ve been conditioned to expect controversial remarks to come from Trump . Even so, he still often manages to shock and concern people.

A recent and concerning remark to cut through came during an Oval Office event on Wednesday (7 October), where he began to say what he would have done to political rivals such as Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama if he could.

“I could’ve done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could’ve done very very bad things to Joe Biden. I could’ve done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama. I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of presidency with respect … I can do whatever I want, if I want,” Trump suggested to the onlooking press.

“Said every dictator ever,” Mehdi Hasan commented.

Another wrote: “What the literal f**k?”

Someone else argued: “The man is drunk on power and someone better rein his ass in before it’s too late.”

The organisation NAACP wrote: “Are we going to act like this is normal?

“When a sitting president boasts about the ‘very bad things’ he could have done to his political rivals, that's not bravado. It's unchecked power and, quite frankly, threatening.”

Another wrote: “Trump: ‘I can do whatever I want, if I want.’

“He's telling you exactly how he sees his power. Now apply that to an election he's desperate to control.”

Another commented: WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K.”





Someone labelled Trump: “President Homelander.”

“‘I can do whatever I want, if I want.’

“He really does want to be a dictator. A weak, narcissistic moron enabled by a party full of cowards who will one day try to wash their hands of this but won’t. MAGA is a stain on America that isn’t going to wash out easily,” wrote another.

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