Texas Senator Ted Cruz had a rough week in New York City

While visiting the Big Apple, Cruz was met with not-very-warm welcome by hecklers both at a Yankees game and while taping The View.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old attended the baseball game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees where attendees flipped him off and booed him.

One person took a video of people shouting profanities and heckling Cruz as he left Yankee Stadium.

"F*** you, you racist piece of s***," one New Yorker shouted at Cruz.

"Go back to Cancun," another yelled.

Cruz smiled and waved at the crowd as he left.

Although Cruz seemed unbothered by the heckles and boos as he later re-tweeted a New York Post article featuring a photo of attendees flipping him off with the caption, "Scoreboard. #GoStros".

Then on Monday, Cruz's appearance on The View was interrupted by hecklers in the audience who stood up in the middle of taping to protest him.

While Cruz was speaking about the Biden Administration, one protestor got up and yelled "F*** you, Ted Cruz. You climate-denying piece of s***."

On-air, audio of the taping cut out as two hecklers were escorted out of the studio.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the two protesters to leave saying, "we hear what you have to say but you’ve got to go.”

Like at the Yankees game, Cruz laughed upon hearing the protestors.

