Ted Cruz has baffled people by asking Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson if babies are racist.

As Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, Brown Jackson has been undergoing her confirmation hearing conducted by the US Senate's Judiciary Committee.

If she is confirmed, she will replace Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring from his position.

As part of the hearings, she was being quizzed by different senators on her qualifications and philosophy, and it was during her questioning with Texas senator Ted Cruz that he asked her about an anti-racist book for babies.

In an attempt to quiz the judge about so-called critical race theory, the senator had a page of the book blown up and displayed on an easel.

The TikTok account for news site NowThis News posted a clip of Cruz’s bizarre questioning and wrote: “In what has absolutely nothing to do with her hearing, Ted Cruz asks #KBJ if she believes babies are racist—a nod to the GOP’s favorite talking point: Critical Race Theory.”

In the clip, Cruz asked: “Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?”

Brown Jackson sighed and took a moment to compose herself before answering Cruz’s ridiculous question.

Someone commented: “I felt her sigh, deep in my soul.”

Others took the opportunity to mock Cruz for his line of questioning.





















One person Photoshopped Cruz’s infamous liking of a NSFW tweet from his official Twitter account onto the placard.

Another person pointed out the similarities between the baby in the book and a funny pose from George Costanza from Seinfield.



In response to continued questioning on this issue, Brown Jackson replied: “Senator, I have no revied any of those books, and of those ideas, they don’t come up in my work as a judge, which I am respectfully here to address.”

