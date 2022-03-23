Ted Cruz has baffled people by asking Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson if babies are racist.
As Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, Brown Jackson has been undergoing her confirmation hearing conducted by the US Senate's Judiciary Committee.
If she is confirmed, she will replace Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring from his position.
As part of the hearings, she was being quizzed by different senators on her qualifications and philosophy, and it was during her questioning with Texas senator Ted Cruz that he asked her about an anti-racist book for babies.
In an attempt to quiz the judge about so-called critical race theory, the senator had a page of the book blown up and displayed on an easel.
The TikTok account for news site NowThis News posted a clip of Cruz’s bizarre questioning and wrote: “In what has absolutely nothing to do with her hearing, Ted Cruz asks #KBJ if she believes babies are racist—a nod to the GOP’s favorite talking point: Critical Race Theory.”
In the clip, Cruz asked: “Do you agree with this book that is being taught with kids that babies are racist?”
Brown Jackson sighed and took a moment to compose herself before answering Cruz’s ridiculous question.
Someone commented: “I felt her sigh, deep in my soul.”
Others took the opportunity to mock Cruz for his line of questioning.
Ted Cruz is using his time questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson to complain about a children's book called "Antiracist Baby"pic.twitter.com/cmQgjJgl2z— jordan (@jordan) 1647975540
Did @tedcruz just ask #KetanjiBrownJackson if she believes babies are racist??? What the hell.\n\nThis #CriticalRaceTheory discussion is off the rails. It's a theory taught in law school not in K-12 curriculum. CRT is irrelevant to this confirmation hearing.— Ameshia Cross (@Ameshia Cross) 1647975488
Ted Cruz on Monday: "There won't be any antics" in these #SCOTUSHearings \n\nAlso Ted Cruz:https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1506345655488241665\u00a0\u2026— Tara Dublin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b (@Tara Dublin \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udf3b) 1647989566
I know Twitter likes to dunk on Ted Cruz a lot, but we should all respect that no one likes making Ted Cruz look like an idiot more than Ted Cruz himself.https://twitter.com/Forbes/status/1506347875428614145\u00a0\u2026— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1647978200
remember that poll that found 1 in 8 men think that they could score a point against serena williams in a game of tennis? i think of that every time ted cruz speaks— Erin r babies racist Ryan (@Erin r babies racist Ryan) 1647976050
One person Photoshopped Cruz’s infamous liking of a NSFW tweet from his official Twitter account onto the placard.
Another person pointed out the similarities between the baby in the book and a funny pose from George Costanza from Seinfield.
In response to continued questioning on this issue, Brown Jackson replied: “Senator, I have no revied any of those books, and of those ideas, they don’t come up in my work as a judge, which I am respectfully here to address.”
Judge Jackson responds to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asking about children's books with anti-racist themes at Georgetown Day School, where Jackson is on the board:\n\n\u201cThey don\u2019t come up in my work as a judge, which I\u2019m respectfully here to address ... my near decade on the bench.\u201dpic.twitter.com/q0kvnU2API— The Recount (@The Recount) 1647976268
