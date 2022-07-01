You’d think Texas senator Ted Cruz would have learned his lesson after being heavily ridiculed for his trip to Cancunlast year, but this is American politics we’re talking about, so of course he’s reportedly done it again.
As a reminder, the controversial Republican thought it was a great idea to go on holiday to Mexico in February 2021, right when the state he represents was dealing with one of the worst winter storms on record.
After rightfully receiving backlash over the incident, Mr Cruz told reporters: “Whether the decision to go was tone deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake.
“In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad.”
Well, that’s alright then. As long as he won’t make the same mistake again?
Ah, about that…
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
According to The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Craig Robinson, Mr Cruz is apparently in the Bahamas right now – right when Texas is facing warnings of heavy rain and flash flooding.
When asked by host Whoopi Goldberg about his “interesting seat mate” on his flight to their show in the Bahamas, he told ABC’s The View: “It was Ted Cruz … He was on his way here. He’s here right now.”
\u201cActor Craig Robinson reveals Ted Cruz's secret trip to the Bahamas\u201d— Sarah Burris \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Sarah Burris \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1656602996
And so naturally, when Mr Cruz shared a tweet on Friday in which he said him and his team were “closely monitoring the ongoing weather”, it wasn’t long before Cancun references came up in the replies:
\u201c@SenTedCruz Are you monitoring when your flight leaves to Cancun?\u201d— Senator Ted Cruz (@Senator Ted Cruz) 1656636648
\u201c@SenTedCruz Get your ticket to Cancun yet?\u201d— Senator Ted Cruz (@Senator Ted Cruz) 1656636648
\u201c@SenTedCruz By team he means travel agents.\u201d— Senator Ted Cruz (@Senator Ted Cruz) 1656636648
\u201c@SenTedCruz Time to check out Cancun flights!!!!\u201d— Senator Ted Cruz (@Senator Ted Cruz) 1656636648
\u201c@SenTedCruz Not gonna impact Cancun, my man\u2026\u201d— Senator Ted Cruz (@Senator Ted Cruz) 1656636648
\u201cMonitoring from the Bahamas.\u201d— Bill Prady \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Bill Prady \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1656664809
\u201cTed cruz is in the Bahamas, avoiding a texas disaster again:\u201d— ALT-immigration Puck Futin \ud83e\udd0c\ud83c\udffd\ud83e\udd0c\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udd95\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udd95\ud83c\udffe (@ALT-immigration Puck Futin \ud83e\udd0c\ud83c\udffd\ud83e\udd0c\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udd95\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udd95\ud83c\udffe) 1656664730
Awkward.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.