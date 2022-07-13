After Boris Johnson dramatically and finally resigned last week, he triggered a leadership contest with ambitious Tories rushing to replace him and become the next prime minister.
With the contenders narrowed down to eight, there are still plenty of people for Tories to choose from and with different pundits and politicians throwing their weight behind different candidates it can be hard to cut through the noise and work out who would actually be best for the country.
So here at indy100, we've done the leg work for the Tories and crunched the numbers.
Here are the definitive pros and cons of each candidate.
Don't say we don't ever give you anything...
Rishi Sunak
Pro: Not Boris Johnson
Con: Still a Tory
Tom Tugendhat
Pro: Not Boris Johnson
Con: Still a Tory
Suella Braverman
Pro: Not Boris Johnson
Con: Still a Tory
Liz Truss
Pros: Not Boris Johnson, Memable
Con: Still a Tory
Penny Mordaunt
Pro: Not Boris Johnson
Con: Still a Tory
Kemi Badenoch
Pro: Not Boris Johnson
Con: Still a Tory
Jeremy Hunt
Pros: Not Boris Johnson, Name roasting potential
Con: Still a Tory
Nadhim Zahawi
Pro: Not Boris Johnson
Con: Still a Tory
We've always got you covered.
