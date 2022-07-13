After Boris Johnson dramatically and finally resigned last week, he triggered a leadership contest with ambitious Tories rushing to replace him and become the next prime minister.

With the contenders narrowed down to eight, there are still plenty of people for Tories to choose from and with different pundits and politicians throwing their weight behind different candidates it can be hard to cut through the noise and work out who would actually be best for the country.

So here at indy100, we've done the leg work for the Tories and crunched the numbers.

Here are the definitive pros and cons of each candidate.

Don't say we don't ever give you anything...

Rishi Sunak

Pro: Not Boris Johnson

Con: Still a Tory

Tom Tugendhat

Pro: Not Boris Johnson

Con: Still a Tory





Suella Braverman

Pro: Not Boris Johnson

Con: Still a Tory





Liz Truss

Pros: Not Boris Johnson, Memable

Con: Still a Tory





Penny Mordaunt

Pro: Not Boris Johnson

Con: Still a Tory





Kemi Badenoch

Pro: Not Boris Johnson

Con: Still a Tory





Jeremy Hunt

Pros: Not Boris Johnson, Name roasting potential

Con: Still a Tory





Nadhim Zahawi

Pro: Not Boris Johnson

Con: Still a Tory





We've always got you covered.

