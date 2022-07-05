Log in
News
boris johnson
Has Boris Johnson resigned yet?
Sinead Butler
1s
Boris Johnson accused of lying to MPs over images showing him drinking ...
ITV News
Not yet.
Another Tory just quit with a very blurry resignation letter
The 10 favourites to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
So who’s running the economy right now exactly?
prime minister
resignation
boris johnson
Top 100
Two of Johnson's cabinet members resigned - here are the funniest reactions
boris johnson
christopher pincher
rishi sunak
sajid javid
boris johnson
breaking
4m
1h
Full timeline of Chris Pincher allegations as Boris Johnson's cabinet implodes
chris pincher
boris johnson
timeline
chris pincher
1h
6h
The 10 favourites to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
boris johnson
prime minister
rishi sunak
sajid javid
boris johnson
58m
58m
So who’s running the economy right now exactly?
rishi sunak
Sajid Javid
boris johnson
rishi sunak
38m
58m
Has Boris Johnson resigned yet?
boris johnson
prime minister
resignation
boris johnson
1s
1s
Tory vice chairman just made the most dramatic resignation yet
bim afolami
boris johnson
resigns
talktv
bim afolami
1m
1m
Another Tory just quit with a very blurry resignation letter
tory mp
boris johnson
resignation
tory mp
10m
10m
Javid and Sunak quit and everyone's making the same Love Island joke
Sajid Javid
love island
rishi sunak
boris johnson
Sajid Javid
13m
15m
