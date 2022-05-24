Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls to resign following the publication of new photos which show him raising a glass during a leaving party in Downing Street.

ITV News published the pictures yesterday and claimed they were taken at the leaving drinks for then-director of communications Lee Cain on November 13 2020.

People have since been returning to footage of the Prime Minister denying the existence of a party in Downing Street on that particular date.

The likes of Angela Rayner and Ruth Davidson have called on Johnson to resign once again following the new pictures.

Now, influential Tory MP Steve Baker, who was instrumental in the downfall of Theresa May, has posted an NHS poster which was used during the height of the pandemic in criticism of Johnson.

Baker posted an image of a woman in an oxygen mask which included the message: “Look into her eyes and tell her you never bend the rules.”

Baker posted the NHS poster on Tuesday NHS

It comes after Baker previously called for Johnson to quit over the events of partygate in April by telling the Commons: “The prime minister now should be long gone. Really, the prime minister should just know the gig’s up.”

Baker, who is deputy leader of the Tories’ Covid Recovery Group, said he found that he could not “forgive” Mr Johnson for “not obeying the letter and spirit” of the law.

He added at the time: “The reason that he is not long gone because removing a sitting prime minister is an extremely grave matter ... I’ve been tempted to forgive. The possibility of that has gone.”

Johnson previously told MPs "that all guidance was followed completely in No 10”, when the reports of partygate first emerged last year.

On December 8th, he reiterated: "I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”, before stating in a Downing Street press conference later that day that “all the evidence I can see is that people in this building have stayed within the rules."

