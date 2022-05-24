The Partygate scandal has taken yet another twist, after pictures of Boris Johnson raising a glass during a leaving party in Downing Street were released to the public yesterday.

Last night, ITV News obtained four pictures showing him with wine surrounded by people at a time when coronavirus restrictions had been published.

According to the broadcaster, the pictures were taken at the leaving drinks for then-director of communications Lee Cain on November 13th 2020.

Recirculated footage of the Prime Minister denying the existence of a party in Downing Street on that particular date has also been widely shared online.

During an appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions on December 8, Labour’s Catherine West asked Johnson: “Can the prime minister tell the House whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November?”

“No, but I’m sure whatever happened the guidance... and the rules were followed at all times,” replied the PM.

Politicians and social media users are now taking this as proof that Johnson lied to Parliament, with Ruth Davidson saying that his job is no longer tenable.

“There is now photographic evidence that when the Prime Minister stood up in Parliament and was asked directly ‘was there a party in No 10 on this date’ and he replied ‘no’, he lied to Parliament,” Davidson said.

“I don’t think his job is tenable and his position is tenable. The office of Prime Minister should be above being traduced by the person who holds it.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner also hit out at the PM by saying: “Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking – there’s no doubt now, he lied. Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.

“The Prime Minister has demeaned his office. The British people deserve better.”

