Trump considers ‘very interesting’ plan to become Speaker and impeach Biden as president

Donald Trump is still looking at ways to take down Biden as president, it seems, as he continues to remain bitter about losing the November election to the Democratic candidate and missing out on a second term in office.

The latest idea to get him back in the top job has been described by the Republican as “very interesting”, and was put to him by right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root in an interview.

“Instead of just waiting for 2024 … why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress? A House seat in Florida, win big, lead us to a dramatic landslide victory, taking the House by 50 seats, and then you become the speaker of the House, lead the impeachment of Biden and start criminal investigations against Biden?

“You would wipe him out for the last two years, and then you’ll be president. Do it,” Root said.

Speaking on the phone, Trump replied: “That’s very interesting and people have said, ‘run for the Senate’, but you know what, your idea might be better.”

Root isn’t the only Trump supporter to offer up such a suggestion, after former White House strategist Steve Bannon told a group of Republicans in Boston about the plan in February – according to the Boston Herald.

“We totally get rid of Nancy Pelosi, and the first act of President Trump as speaker will be to impeach Joe Biden for his illegitimate activities of stealing the presidency,” he said.

As a reminder, several news sites and fact-checkers have disproven the claim that the election was “stolen” or was not a legal, democratic process.

