With just hours to go until the BRIT Awards 2026 take over Manchester, the excitement is reaching fever pitch as this year’s nominations and performances dominate the conversation.

This year’s shortlist was unveiled via Bring on the BRITs, a special broadcast filmed at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena. Presented by Charley Marlowe and Sarah Story, the reveal aired across the BRITs’ official social channels, giving fans a first look at which artists could take home trophies.

One of the biggest talking points? Representation. Almost 70 per cent of this year’s nominated artists (69.2 per cent to be precise) are women and non-binary performers, either as solo acts or part of mixed-gender groups.

Leading the pack are Olivia Dean and Lola Young, who are tied as the most-nominated artists of the year with five nods each.

Lily Allen also features heavily, earning three nominations following the buzz around her album West End Girl. She’s up for best album, artist of the year and pop act.

Elsewhere, Britpop icons Pulp have made a surprise return to the BRITs spotlight, landing their first nomination in three decades in the best group category.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2026, which is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about yet:

When are the BRIT Awards 2026?

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 28 February.

Where will the BRIT Awards be hosted?

For the first time in its almost 50-year history, the BRIT Awards will be staged outside of London. The 2026 ceremony will be broadcast live from Manchester’s Co-op Live.

The ceremony will air live across ITV1 and ITVX, as well as STV and STV Player.

As always, winners will leave with one of the most recognisable trophies in music. This year’s BRIT statuette has been reimagined by internationally renowned designer and Manchester native Matthew Williamson. The design draws inspiration from his connection to the city, adding a local, personal touch to the coveted award.

Who will be hosting the BRIT Awards?

Jack Whitehall is returning to the BRIT Awards stage once again, taking on hosting duties for the fifth time.

Having previously fronted the ceremony from 2018 to 2021 and again in 2025, the comedian is a familiar face to BRITs viewers.

Who is performing at the BRIT AWARDS 2026?

The performance line-up for the BRIT Awards 2026 is gearing up to be one of the most exciting in recent years.

RAYE is the latest star confirmed to take to the stage, joining a string of major names set to deliver standout moments on the night.

Fans can expect performances from Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Wolf Alice, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI (HUNTR/X), Alex Warren, Mark Ronson, ROSALÍA and sombr





The full list of Brit Awards 2026 nominees

Artist of the year

Dave

Fred Again

Jade

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Pink Pantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of the year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Album of the year

Dave – The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen – West End Girl

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Sam Fender – People Watching

Wolf Alice – The Clearing

Breakthrough artist of the year

Barry Can’t Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

International artist

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Rosalia

Sabrina Carpenter

Sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler The Creator

International group of the year

Geese

HAIM

HUNTR/X – EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI

Tame Impala

Turnstile

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas – 'Blessings'

Chrystal and Notion – 'The Days (Notion Remix)'

Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande – 'Defying Gravity'

Ed Sheeran – 'Azizam'

Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta – 'Victory Lap'

Lewis Capaldi – 'Survive'

Lola Young – 'Messy'

Myles Smith – 'Nice To Meet You'

Olivia Dean – 'Man I Need'

Raye – 'Where Is My Husband'

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean – 'Rein Me In'

Skye Newman – 'Family Matters'

International song of the year

Alex Warren – 'Ordinary'

Chappell Roan – 'Pink Pony Club'

Disco Lines and Tinashe – 'No Broke Boys'

Gigi Perez – 'Sailor Song'

Gracie Abrams – 'That’s So True'

HUNTR/X – EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI – 'Golden'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – 'Die With a Smile'

Ravyn Lenae – 'Love Me Not'

Rose and Bruno Mars – 'APT'

Sabrina Carpenter – 'Manchild'

Sombr – 'Undressed'

Taylor Swift – 'The Fate Of Ophelia'

Alternative and Rock act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Pop act

Jade

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Raye

Hip hop, grime and rap act

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Jim Legxacy

Kwn

Mabel

Sasha Keable

SAULT

Calvin Harris and Clementine Douglas

FKA Twigs

Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta

Pink Pantheress

Sammy Virji





