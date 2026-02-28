Donald Trump Tweet attacking Barack Obama about Iran action 13 years ago resurfaces

There's always a Tweet - and Donald Trump has not exactly been immune to this in the past...

The US President has confirmed a "major combat operation" has been launched on Iran following a number of co-ordinated strikes, including on the country's biggest city and capital Tehran.

The US and Israel have launched the strikes in what's been described as a "preventative attack" following increased tensions over Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran has a long running effort to enrich uranium but Western officials are worried this could be used to produce nuclear weapons.

And following Trump's confirmation of strikes on Iran, there's a Tweet of his that has resurfaced from 2013 when he attacked Barack Obama about this, who was President at the time.

The Tweet said: "Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled!"

At the time, Obama had warned Iran he was prepared to take military action against the country because of its nuclear programme.

And Trump took aim at this on X / Twitter, claiming Obama was not able "to negotiate properly" by threatening action.

In 2015, Obama's administration oversaw the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal, in an agreement to limit Iran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief and other provisions.

But in his first term in office, Trump pulled out of this agreement in 2018.

