The Punch the monkey saga just took another turn and people are obsessed

Punch the Monkey continues to capture the hearts of everyone, especially since there's been another development.

For those who aren't caught up on the saga, the baby monkey at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens in Japan went viral after people learned that he was abandoned by his mother seven months ago and has since been cared for by the zookeepers.

In particular, footage has been circulating on social media showing Punch being attacked by an older monkey, with his source of comfort being his IKEA cuddly toy organutan nicknamed 'Ora-mama'.

(It's a pretty emotional watch; tears were no doubt shed by many.)

Since this has gained the internet's attention, the zoo has reassured the public this is a part of the socialisation process.

"While Punch is scolded, he shows resilience and mental strength. When you observe these disciplinary behaviors from other troop members toward Punch when he tries to communicate with them, we would like you to support Punch's effort rather than feel sorry for him," they said in a statement.

That being said, most of us are keen to learn new updates about Punch and to learn how he is getting on.

The latest development making the rounds online is the fact that he can now adorably walk on two legs while holding a stick in a new clip.

"Little Punch is doing what most of his peers can’t — he runs on two legs for a long time," one person wrote.

A second person reacted, "Wtf he’s bipedal and using a tool."





"He will rule them all with terror one day," a third person said.





A fourth person shared, "My son is a f***gn genius."









"Suffering and tribulation has caused him to ascend. Dune s***," a fifth person commented.









Someone else responded, "My muthaf***in' guy right there."

Where can I buy Punch's viral orangutan toy?

Meanwhile, the IKEA Djungelskog orangutan soft toy that Punch has been seen with has since become a popular purchase, with reports that it sold out and some being resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

At the time of writing, the toy appears to be back in stock and is available to purchase on the IKEA website for $20 (£17).

