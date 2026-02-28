I've played WWE 2K26 - there's one key thing that stands out

I've been hands-on with WWE 2K26 for around three hours or so and there's one key thing that springs to mind - it's that 2K seems to have taken the approach of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'.

To be clear, that's not to say WWE 2K26 does not have improvements over WWE 2K25, it's more that it refines what's already there instead of reinventing the wheel.

Having said that, two of my personal favourite additions are the introduction of interactive walk-ons and the four new game modes, particularly Inferno which I couldn't get enough of.

The four new game modes are I Quit, Three Stages of Hell, Inferno and Dumpster but Inferno is by far the most engaging. The lighting in this mode is exceptional and seeing the flames rise with every badass move you pull off before sending your opponent over the ropes to be extinguished is so incredibly satisfying.

And with walk-ons, being able to control fireworks and ringside fire, while your wrestler performs different taunts to the crowd, adds to the immersion and stepping into the ring before taking on your opponent.

It might be considered a fairly minor addition but I couldn't stop grinning when I perfectly timed the pyro to the track playing and pulling off the perfect taunts.

Inferno in WWE 2K26 is absolutely superb / 2K

On the gameplay side of things, that feels as though it's been refined more than anything else here. Compared to WWE 2K25, it does feel a bit more natural and fluid even when the hits are heavier.

The additions of things like being able to stack tables, tacks and trolleys are welcome even if they're a bit clunky to set up and use.

In MyRISE, you start as a wrestler making a comeback after a two-year hiatus but it doesn't go to plan at first. It seems as though it will tell the tale of having to rise up through the ranks but choices do have more weighting this time.

You can choose to be a 'Fan Favourite' or 'Rule Breaker' with each having its own different storyline. There's a replayable loop once you complete the storyline too.

The 2K Showcase focuses on base edition cover star CM Punk and it's so fun and engaging playing through different matches from his illustrious career. It offers a good amount of replay-ability too as there are a number of objectives to achieve in each match.

The Island is back and carries on from the Roman Reigns storyline of WWE 2K25. You pick which Order you want to join and, again, build up your own character.

This mode seems to have got a lot of focus and attention from 2K as there is a new Scrapyard Brawl environment (which is incredibly fun), fresh Towers, new shops and branded gear, as well as upgraded quests along with cutscenes with voiceovers from some of the stars of WWE.

MyFACTION, MyGM and Universe Mode all return too but I didn't spend much time in these modes during this preview. Intergender matches can be played across more of these modes which is a nice touch.

The roster is bigger than ever with more than 400 Superstars and Legends. It's completely stacked and there are some brilliant new additions in there alongside some returning favourites.

The Ringside Pass returns with 60 free tiers and 40 premium ones, with different move sets included among the rewards. There will be six seasons in WWE 2K26.

Intergender matches are now available across all core matches in WWE 2K26 / 2K

WWE 2K26 very much seems to have the focus of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' across the board.



And there's nothing wrong with that. There's a lot for WWE fans to sink their teeth into here with some successful meaningful additions.

Just don't expect anything particularly revolutionary with this entry.

WWE 2K26 releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC in Early Access on 6 March and fully releases on 13 March.



