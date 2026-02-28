Team USA women’s ice hockey team shared a meal with the iconic actor Stanley Tucci in Milan and everyone is comparing their experience with the men’s team.

After US president Donald Trump infamously put down the gold-winning women’s hockey team ’s achievement in a phone call with the men’s team, the women’s team refused Trump’s invitation to attend his State of the Union address and a visit to the White House.

While they turned down the president, the women’s team did accept an invitation from rapper Flavor Flav, a long-time supporter of women’s sport, to party with him in Las Vegas.

The team also got to dine with Tucci at his favourite restaurant in Milan, Italy, ahead of their gold medal win. Meanwhile, the men’s hockey team, which did accept Trump’s invitation , was pictured being treated to a McDonald’s in the White House.

The comparison between the women’s team dining in Milan with Tucci and the men’s team eating fast food burgers and fries at the White House has not been overlooked.

“I’m sorry, the women's team having lunch with legend Stanley Tucci while the dudes were served fucking Big Macs at the WH is KILLING ME,” someone commented.

Another wrote: “Meeting THEE Stanley Tucci is a gazillion times better than meeting literally any president ever.”

Someone else wrote: “Oh these women just keep on winning.”

One person joked: “The real winners. I should have been athletic.”

