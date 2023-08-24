GOP candidates gathered for the first TV debate of the presidential race last night (23 August), however, many have been left concerned that almost all of them refused to acknowledge climate change as a real issue.

As hosts quizzed the eight candidates on whether they believed the ongoing disasters including the Hawaii wildfires were caused by a manmade shift in climate, no one raised their hand.

Vivek Ramaswamy even went as far as to call it a 'hoax', with the audience booing in response.

