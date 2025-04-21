Donald Trump slammed as 'dumbest President ever' over Congo comments

Donald Trump has been branded the ‘dumbest President ever’ after making comments about the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Trump was speaking with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House while he made an aside about the African nation, with the comments criticised on social media for showing Trump’s levels of ignorance.

The President spoke during the meeting and claimed that criminals from around the globe were being released into the US.

He said: “They released jails, Giorgia, from all over the world, and released them not just [from] South America, but all over the world—the Congo in Africa. Many, many people come from the Congo. I don’t know what that is, but they came from the Congo and all over the world they came in.”

One of the Twitter/X accounts to criticise the comments was "Call to Activism" which was "Founded by Attorney Joe Gallina to monitor and stop the Trump Administration from violating our rights" and has more than a million followers on the platform.

The account posted the clip, adding: "WTF. In an unbelievable showing of stupidity, Donald Trump admits he doesn’t know where the Congo in Africa is: 'many people come from the Congo. I don’t know what that is.' He is the dumbest president we ever had."

Another account commented: "Trump’s cluelessness about the Congo is a new low, geography matters when you’re leading a nation. This isn’t just ignorance; it’s a dangerous blind spot for someone who once held the nuclear codes. We deserve better than a president who can’t find Africa on a map."

It comes as Trump – perhaps unsurprisingly - saw the religious celebrations on Easter weekend as an opportunity to attack his political opponents .

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Sunday (April 20), peppered with the occasional word in all-caps, the Republican fumed: “Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into Our Country.

