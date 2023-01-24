Some members of the far-right believe Monday’s memorial service for Lynnette Hardaway, known as “Diamond” included a subtle message to former president Donald Trump.

Hardaway’s sister, Rochelle Richardson, known as “Silk” delivered a eulogy for her sister who died earlier this year at 51 years old.

During his speech, Richardson insinuated her sister died unexpectedly,

“As soon as Diamond hung up the phone she said to me ‘I can’t breathe’ it was suddenly, out of nowhere and no warning,” Richardson said.

She claimed she and her husband began administering CPR to Hardaway until emergency services arrived but it was too late.

“What I want to say to everybody is don’t you dare call me a conspiracy theorist,” Richardson said. “Because I saw it happen, I saw how it happened, I was there when it happened, and it happened suddenly.”

Using the word “suddenly” to describe her sister’s death seemed to be particularly poignant as the far-right has used the phrase “died suddenly” to push an anti-Covid vaccine movement claiming the vaccination causes sudden death.

“I want America to wake up and pay attention,” Richardson added.

"It’s time to investigate what's really going on here and get some answers s to why are people falling dead suddenly.”

With Trump in attendance, some felt Richardson’s statement was geared toward him as he advocated for the vaccine.

According to Hardaway’s death certificate, obtained by Associated Press, the conservative commentator died of a heart condition due to chronic high blood pressure.

Some pointed out that Hardaway and Richardson were staunch anti-vaxxers and neither woman publicly admitted to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, right-wingers took Richardson's words to heart, using it as leverage to push an anti-Covid vaccine movement.

Richardson and Hardaway were most well-known for their public support of Trump as two Black women.

During the memorial, Trump spoke claiming the two were the "biggest stars,” but oddly noted that he “didn’t know Silk at all.”

