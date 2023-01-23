Trump just managed to make someone's memorial service all about him

Donald Trump hosted the memorial service of political commentator Lynnette Hardaway over the weekend - and still somehow managed to make it about him.

Hardaway, also known as 'Diamond' from the duo 'Diamond and Silk' was a loyal supporter of Trump, and he even hinted her guests cars would be valeted after the service.

"I said 'let's pick a big place don't worry about it, don't worry about it just pick a big place'", he began. "I did notice a big line of very very nice vehicles outside...that's going to be handled properly."

