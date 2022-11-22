Basketball player highlighted by anti-vax 'Died Suddenly' movie is very much alive

A new anti-vax film has been criticised for suggesting a basketball player died suddenly when he is actually very much alive.

A controversial movie titled Died Suddenly premiered on Twitter and attempted to take aim at the Covid-19 vaccine that has been proven to have prevented countless deaths.

The film made by anti-vax conspiracists claimed to “present the truth about the greatest ongoing mass genocide in human history”, but has already been ripped to shreds for its shocking inaccuracies and falsehoods.

One part of the Died Suddenly movie showed a montage of people collapsing. One clip showed Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsing on the court during a game on 12 December 2020.

Not only was Johnson’s collapse prior to when vaccines were available for his age group, but he is also unvaccinated and did not die in the incident. In fact, just last week, the basketball star was named “newcomer of the week” for his current basketball achievements.

According to Forbes, the film and advertising materials suggest the person behind the film is the right-wing figure Stew Peters – a former bounty hunter and current radio show host.

It’s fair to say he has a history of anti-vax beliefs and spouting conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines and policies, so much so that his podcast was removed from Spotify.

During the 2022 America First Political Action Conference, Peters said that the National Insititute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci MD, “should be hanging by the end of a noose somewhere”.

Peters also called for the officials in charge of the vaccine rollout to be “executed”.

