Donald Trump has bizarre take on how American citizenship actually works

President-elect Donald Trump is infamous for saying completely outrageous remarks, making dubious decisions and just generally things that make you go: "Eh?"

And he's done it again, this time about American citizenship.

Trump recently spoke with NBC News about his aim to end birthright citizenship and said American citizens with family in the country illegally may be deported.

But when explaining that in further detail, his reasoning was completely absurd.

Trump said: "Did you know, if somebody sets a foot - just a foot, one foot, you don't need two - on our land, congratulations, you are now a citizen of the United States of America.

"Yes, we're going to end that because it's ridiculous. We're the only country that has it, you know. You know we're the only country that has it."

Trump here is seemingly describing an outrageous scenario where a woman would give birth to an infant that could have one foot in America and another in another country like Mexico and Canada.

And birthright citizenship is commonly recognised across the Americas, such as in Canada and Mexico, so Trump seemed to forget about his neighbours on that one...

The president-elect said he wants to use executive action to overturn birthright citizenship, even though it is protected by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and this executive action cannot change this, but legal experts are understood to expect the Trump administration to challenge this interpretation through the courts.

It's only just the beginning America...

