MrBeast is definitely planning to run for President - but under one condition

During a guest appearance on comedian Theo Von's podcast, MrBeast reiterated his intention to run for President of the United States in the future - but under one condition.

After building up a platform of 335 million YouTube subscribers and developing his business ventures with Lunchly and Feastables, as well as having his own show Beast Games on Prime Video, the 26-year-old - real name Jimmy Donaldson - has achieved a lot of milestones in his career so far.

But Donaldson has further ambitions as he is eyeing up the Oval Office after sharing his plan to eventually run for President in the future.

On Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, Donaldson appeared as a guest on Monday (December 2), where he discussed his big political aspiration - but he did admit he won't be campaigning anytime soon.

“It would probably be like, when I’m 50 or 60, because I would need to accomplish everything I want in business and stuff. Then probably take 10 years and do something at the local level, then state level, and work my way up. We’ll see,” Donaldson explained.

It's not the first time Donaldson has revealed that he wants the top job in the country, as back in July he went viral for his post on X, formerly Twitter.

“If we lower the age to run for President, I’ll jump in the race,” he wrote, noting the legal requirement that a US citizen must be at least 35 years old to run for President.

Donaldson then further detailed what kind of politician and President he would be for the American people.

The creator explained: "If I were president I wouldn’t care about party lines, I’d just always truly make the American people my #1 priority.

"For problems I’m ignorant in I’d have experts from the left and right advise me on them and try to find the middle ground that’s best for America.

"Wouldn’t be buyable, don’t care about doing things just because my party says I should, and I would focus on uniting the country instead of dividing it.

While on the Theo Von podcast, he said he would wait until he was in his 50s or 60s, Donaldson here hinted he could run in his 40s.

As he concluded: "Anyways, we can pick this up in 15 years when I’m old enough to run haha."

