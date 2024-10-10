Donald Trump has podcast host in hysterics after calling himself ‘a truthful person'

Former President Donald Trump caused laughter from podcast host Andrew Schulz after calling himself "basically a truthful person".

The Republican presidential candidate appeared on the comedian's podcast “Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh” where he attacked his Democrat opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

Back in August, Harris released a campaign advert in which she spoke about her previous experience working at fast-food chain McDonald's during college.

At the time, it prompted backlash from conservatives who said she never worked there without sharing any proof of their accusation - including Trump who brought this topic up during the recent podcast appearance.

"When they do things, and they do a lot. But I always refer back to the simplicity of McDonald’s. You lied about McDonald’s. You lied about many things, and she’s a liar," the 78-year-old said.

"There should be some kind of a rule when they know it’s a lie, you can’t do a commercial on it."

He continued: "But this is a thing that’s going to end in 29 days so they can say what they want.

"I have a hard time doing it to them because I’m basically, you know, I’m basically a truthful person."

Clearly Trump's last remark tickled Schulz who burst out laughing, to the point where he nearly fell off his chair.

Trump attempted to continue speaking. "But and, you know, but frankly, no but, frankly..." Trump said, but the comedian's laughter continued.

However, this didn't stop the former president from resuming his attack on Harris as he called her a "radical left lunatic".

"She’s given me so much ammunition. I don’t really have to. She’s a radical left lunatic who will destroy our nation. Other than that, but she will destroy our nation."

The latest episode of the Flagrant podcast is available to watch here.

