Trump slammed as ‘dumbest president in history’ over latest claim

Donald Trump has been slammed as the "dumbest president in history" by critics after making his latest outlandish claim about drug prices.

Speaking in front of reporters, Trump claimed prices were down by 800 per cent in some cases under his administration - which, of course, is mathematically impossible.

If prices were indeed brought down by 800 per cent, then people would be paid to take them, which sounds pretty unlikely.

"Now I am getting [drug prices] down 500, 600, 800 per cent, in some cases even more than that, it's hard to believe," Trump said.

Yes, it really is hard to believe.



The Republicans against Trump account on X/Twitter posted the clip and wrote: "The dumbest president in American history, by far."

More critics posted on X/Twitter to criticise Trump’s latest comments, writing: “Has no one told him that if he touts anything more than a 100 per cent price reduction, the drug companies will be paying us to take their drugs.

“SIMPLE 3RD GRADE MATH.”

Another added: “If you drop the price of a $100 drug by 800 per cent, what is the cost of the drug?



"The new 'price' would be - $700... That means the company would have to pay you $700 to take the drug. Trump is a dumb a**!"

It's not the first time Trump has made ridiculous claims like this. Back in August, Trump said he planned to make prescription drugs 1,000 per cent cheaper over the next three years.

Speaking at the White House at the time, Trump said: “We have more than three years left... This is the number one thing I want to do for you."

Trump went on to say: "I'm going to be reducing drug prices by 1,000 per cent, by 900, 600, 500, 1,200... We're going to be reducing drug prices at levels never seen."

