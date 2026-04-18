Trump ridiculed by critics over ‘ending 10 wars’ claim: 'I think not'

Donald Trump is never afraid to brag about his own accomplishments, whether they're real or not. However, he’s faced derision on social media after claiming that he’s “ended 10 wars” during his time as president.

Trump claiming he’s ended wars isn’t a new phenomenon. However, claiming he ended the war in Iran has come in for strong criticism online, given that the US itself launched attacks on Iran in a coordinated attack with Israel in April.

Claiming to have ended a war which the US started is certainly a bold move – and critics on social media were quick to react.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event, Trump said: “I am the peacemaker. I am the one who settled eight wars. I settled a war that would have killed 30 to 50 million people, India-Pakistan.”

"I ended eight wars, but if we add Iran and Lebanon, that will be 10 wars ended and many, many millions of lives saved. Think of how many lives we've saved," he added.

Speaking about the conflict in Iran, Trump added: "But the naval blockade with the greatest navy in the world, from the greatest military the world has ever seen, we built it. During my first term, we built it...

"We'll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete and fully signed."

Commentators online were quick to criticise Trump over the comments.

Brian Krassenstein wrote: "So by his definition, a president can start 100 wars and end them all and that would be something good."





The MediasTouch account wrote: "Not so sure starting a war against a country and then surrendering counts as 'ending' a war."

Another wrote: "But do you get to count ending a war if you're the one who started it? I think no."



One more added: "You don't get credit for ending a war you started."





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