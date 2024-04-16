17 of the funniest Trump falling asleep in court jokes

On the first day of his criminal trial, Donald Trump fell asleep in the courtroom and the jokes practically write themselves.

Trump’s criminal trial began on Monday (15 April), where he is facing 34 felony charges related to claims he falsified business records to hide “hush money” payments made to the former adult star Stormy Daniels.

Reporter Maggie Haberman was in the courtroom for the New York Times and reported that during one stage of the proceedings Trump fell asleep .

She wrote: “Trump appears to be sleeping. His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack.”

The incident sparked a whole host of jokes and earned him the nickname “Sleepy Don” – a play on the derogatory name he uses for his rival in the presidential campaign, Joe Biden.

On X/Twitter, one person argued: “People are making fun of Trump for falling asleep during his Porn Star Hush Money trial, but I think it’s smart he’s resting up for his Racketeering trial, his Stealing Classified Documents and Hiding Them in a Bathroom trial, and his Conspiracy to Overthrow the US Government trial.”









His new nickname also appeared to take off on X/Twitter. Someone said: “Looks like Sleepy Don is too old and low-energy to be president.”

Author Stephen King, a fierce critic of Trump, got involved in the action.





















Late-night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel commented on the remarkable moment, joking: “If Biden is ‘Sleepy Joe’, I guess that makes you ‘Dozo the Clown’.”









Jon Stewart, host of The Daily Show, also made some hilarious comments, saying: “Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial. ‘Move on to the good stuff’.”

























Trump has made history by becoming the first US president to ever face a criminal trial and is presumably the first president to ever fall asleep in such a situation too.

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking