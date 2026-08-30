The way the White House has been posting on social media during Trump’s second term is like nothing ever seen before from an official US government , and the latest post is no exception.

Over recent months, the White House has been posting more internet memes, referencing TikTok trends and strange reinterpretations of pop culture moments , sparking accusations that this government is the most “ unserious ” and “ childish ” administration ever.

Strangely, even with all of the AI slop we’ve seen recently, one of the most recent posts from the official White House is one of the least expected yet.

The White House posted a picture of an eagle, with the caption: “Hear that? College football is back.”

It’s more like something you’d see from a sports broadcaster than the White House, and it’s sparked a perplexed reaction on social media.

The Patriot Takes account wrote: "The Trump administration has failed so miserably that they are now trying to take credit for college football."

"We want a president, not a sports announcer," one wrote.

Another said: "Terrific, how about affordable gas and groceries? You planning on bringing them back anytime or are you still too consumed playing with AI and social media?"

It comes after the president himself continued to tout his renaming of Lake Ontario to Lake America with a celebration of the rebrand on Saturday coming in the form of a bizarre AI-generated video of gun-toting Canada geese sporting Trump’s familiar hairstyle, and marching in Lake America to the “Hawaii Five-O” theme tune.

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