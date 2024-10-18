Donald Trump blames Volodymyr Zelensky for Ukraine Russia war and not Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump has blamed Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden for the war between Ukraine and Russia and not Vladimir Putin.

It's been more than two-and-a-half years since Russian forces invaded Ukraine under the orders of Putin when he announced a "special military operation".

But in an interview on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, Trump blamed Zelensky and current US President Joe Biden for why the war started.

When moaning about the amount of aid America has given to Ukraine, Trump said: "I think Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I’ve ever seen.

"And that doesn't mean I don't want to help them because I feel very badly for those people. But he should never have let that war start. That war's a loser."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The Republican nominee said he "largely blames" Biden for Russia's invasion claiming he "instigated that war".

"This should've been settled before it started," Trump said.

"It would've been so easy. If we had a president with half a brain, it would've been easy to settle."



This comes just a month after Zelensky visited Trump at Trump Tower where the former US President claimed they had a "very good relationship".

Trump then added: "And I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And if we win, I think we're going to get it resolved very quickly."

When POLITICO approached Trump's campaign for comment, the publication referred to a speech he made at the Republican National Convention in July.

Then, he said: "Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.