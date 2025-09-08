'Wannabe dictator' Trump sparks backlash with 'sick' Chicago social media post

Donald Trump has been accused of appearing to declare war on a city in his own country after a shocking post on social media about Chicago.

Over recent months, Trump has been ushering in the normalisation of the military being deployed to American cities. In June, he deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles during the ICE protests (which a federal judge has r uled was illegal ) and in August, Trump deployed National Guard troops to Washington DC to help fight “crime” despite there being no crime spike.

Now, he has set his sights on Chicago, Illinois and has shared a concerning, widely-slammed Truth Social post in which he declared “Chipocalyse Now”.

In the post, Trump, who famously dodged the draft for the Vietnam War, depicted himself wearing an army cavalry hat with fire behind him and choppers flying around the city of Chicago.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of War ”, appearing to suggest a war on the American city. He also added: “‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning…’”

The post has been excoriated by politicians and civilians alike.

Gavin Newsom wrote: “The President of the United States is deploying the military onto US streets and using our troops like political pawns.

“DO NOT ALLOW YOURSELF TO BECOME NUMB TO THIS.”

Chicago Governor JB Pritzker wrote: “The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city.

“This is not a joke. This is not normal.

“Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson commented: “The President’s threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution.

“We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump.”

One Chicago resident had some choice words for Trump, writing: “My response to Trump as a proud resident of the city of Chicago: Go f**k yourself. Stay the hell out of our city, you fascist.”

House representative Hakeem Jeffries shared: “Donald Trump has declared war on American citizens in Chicago.

“House Republicans remain silent.

“These MAGA extremists are sick people who are completely unfit to govern.”

Tim Waltz said: “There’s nothing normal about the President declaring war on an American city.”

Trump’s perceived threat sparked protests in the city as Chicagoans held signs reading slogans such as, “No Trump, No Troops” and “National Guard stay out of Chicago”.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings