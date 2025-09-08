Donald Trump mercilessly booed by US Open crowd in his hometown

Donald Trump was mercilessly booed at the US Open men’s tennis final in New York on Sunday (7 September).

US president Trump attended the final tennis grand slam final of the year in his hometown of New York City , but the reception was decidedly frosty as fans booed him several times when he was shown on the big screen.

The Guardian reports that broadcasters were asked not to “refrain from showing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president’s attendance in any capacity”.

Trump attended the final with a large entourage of people, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, attorney general Pam Bondi, special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, his granddaughter Arabella Kushner and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Fans were left fuming as they were made to queue for hours to get into the Arthur Ashe Stadium due to enhanced security measures because of Trump’s attendance.

The match itself was delayed by at least 45 minutes, and many were still left waiting to go through security and be let inside the stadium as the first set got underway. Courtside tickets cost at least $12,000, according to Yahoo Sports .

Trump was booed as he was shown on the big screen during the performance of the national anthem, and several more times throughout the afternoon.

“Everytime I see this man get booed a part of me starts believing in humanity again,” one person commented.

Another person wrote: “Music to my ears!”

Someone argued: “Trump security lines at US Open are a good metaphor for his tariff policy.”

Political commentator Harry Sisson wrote: “Trump getting booed is exactly what America needed to see today!”

Reposting the US Open’s announcement that the match was going to be delayed, someone wrote: “Pushing back the start of an event that everybody wants to watch in order to accommodate somebody that nobody wants to be there.”

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner in four sets to win the US Open title for the second time.

