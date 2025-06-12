In parts of the US, tensions are high as people protest against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and ICE raids .

Last week, peaceful protests began in Los Angeles, California after a series of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in various locations across the city.

Days of unrest have followed, with Trump accused of inflaming an already volatile situation by deploying National Guard troops and Marines to the area.

Smaller demonstrations have also taken place in Californian cities including San Francisco, Oakland and Santa Ana.

Protests have now emerged nationwide, but which US states are protesting against Trump's immigration crackdown?

Washington

In Seattle, protesters took to the streets on Wednesday night (11 June) to demonstrate against Trump’s ICE raids and his decision to involve the military in LA.

The protest began in Cal Anderson Park and moved to the streets. Ahead of the protest’s scheduled start time of 7pm, reports from the Seattle Times say crowd numbers were already in the hundreds.

A march proceeded to the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building. A small handful of protestors initiated violence with the police and some people were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, in Spokane, a 9.30pm curfew was put in place for a protest of around 1,000 people on the downtown streets.

It is reported that demonstrators blocked ICE agents from leaving an immigration office downtown with refugees on Wednesday night.

Washington, DC

Protests have also unfolded in the country’s capital, with union members and other protestors joining for a march past the Department of Justice building.

In Monday’s demonstration, many called for the release of trade union leader David Huerta who was detained in an LA raid the previous Friday. Huerta was released from detention in federal custody later on Monday.

Protests also took place in Columbia Heights on Tuesday.

Responding to the planned “No Kings” protests on Saturday during Trump’s controversial military parade that will take place in the city, the president warned demonstrators would be “met with very big force”.

Columbia Heights demonsration Getty Images

Massachusetts

In the city of Boston, protestors also called for Huerta’s release in a demonstration outside Boston City Hall. A separate protest on Tuesday saw hundreds march to the Massachusetts State House through the city.

Texas

Across the state of Texas, protests have broken out in many of its cities including San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and the San Antonio mayor, Ron Nirenberg, clashed after Abbott ordered the state’s National Guard to deploy ahead of a planned demonstration in San Antonio on Wednesday.

Nirenberg said San Antonio did not ask for, “nor did we get any advance warning” about their deployment.

San Antonio demonstration Getty Images

On Monday (9 June), in Austin, police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse crowds gathered outside the state capitol building and a federal building, which contains ICE offices.

Other demonstrations have taken place in Dallas and Houston.

New York

On Tuesday (10 June), crowds of thousands of protestors gathered in Manhattan for a largely peaceful protest.

The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, said that protests like those in LA were “unacceptable and will not be tolerated if attempted in our city”.

According to the New York Police Department, 34 people were arrested and charged during the protest.

Illinois

On Tuesday, protests in Chicago broke out as thousands gathered close to an immigration court in the city before marching through the streets of downtown, causing traffic disruption.

According to CBS News , a car travelling at a high speed narrowly missed striking protesters and a 66-year-old woman was injured. 17 arrests were made, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago demonstration Getty Images

Georgia

Protests on Monday in Atlanta saw fireworks thrown towards police, who used tear gas to disperse the crowds of demonstrators. The following day, hundreds continued to gather along Buford Highway in the city. Six arrests were made.

Pennsylvania

In Philadelphia, around 150 protestors gathered on Tuesday. Local police claimed the crowd “endangered public safety” and blocked traffic. Several forceful arrests were seen to be made and the police department says it is reviewing what happened.

