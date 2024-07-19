Donald Trump fans are wearing bandages on their ear in support

Donald Trump fans are wearing bandages on their ears to show their support after the assassination attempt on his life.

Last week, the former US president narrowly survived an assassination attempt at one of his campaign rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers.

One crowd member was killed and two others were injured during the shooting. Trump miraculously only sustained a bullet graze to his ear just before he was rushed off stage by security. A Trump-owned business is now selling sneakers adorned with an assassination attempt photo for $299.

At the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, fans of the former president showed their solidarity by bandaging up their right ears in reference to the events.

The copycat accessory emerged after Trump arrived at the RNC with a white bandage covering his right ear.

Joe Neglia, a delegate from Arizona, claimed to CBS News : “Everybody in the world is going to be wearing these pretty soon.”

In another interview with Fox News Neglia added: “Yesterday when [Trump] came in, and there was that eruption of love in the room, I thought, what can I do to honour the truth? What can I possibly do?

“And then I saw the bandage and I thought, I can do that. So, I put it on simply to honour Trump and to express sympathy with him and unity with him.

“There’s a male version and a female version... because there are only two genders.”

Another Arizona delegate, Stacey Goodman, wore a piece of paper over her ear and told CBS News it was “done in solidarity with my president, Trump, not the current thing that’s in the administration”.

Trump supporter Duane Schwingel was also pictured with his ear plastered up and the words “Fight, fight, fight” written on the fake bandage. He also wore an Uncle Sam costume.

