Donald Trump thanks Elon Musk for donations of "$45m per month"

During Donald Trump's speech at Grand Rapids in Michigan on July 20, the former US President thanked X / Twitter owner Elon Musk for his contribution of "$45m a month".

In his first rally since his assassination attempt after a number of speeches at the Republican National Convention, Trump boasted about Musk's financial support to his campaign.

It comes soon after Musk endorsed Trump amid reports he had created a super PAC (political action committee, a tax-exempt organisation) to pledge millions and millions a month to his campaign.

During the rally, Trump said: "Elon endorsed me the other day, and I read, I didn't even know this, he didn't even tell me about it but he gives me $45m a month. A month! Not just $45m - he gives me $45m a month!"

But in a post on X / Twitter before Trump's comments, Musk downplayed the level of his backing.

Musk said: "I have not pledged anything to anyone! I did create a PAC that is focused on supporting candidates who favour a meritocracy and personal freedom but funding to date has been far below that level."

During the rally, Trump also spoke about the failed assassination attempt on July 13.

"I stand before you only by the grace of almighty God, that's true," he said. "I shouldn't be here, I shouldn't be here.

"Maybe JD or somebody else should be here but I shouldn't be here right now. Something very special happened, let's face it, something happened.

"I want to thank Butler Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania for the incredible job they did and service they gave and all of the great citizens of Butler, Pennsylvania and the surrounding area and everyone else for the job they did and the love they showed us all."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.