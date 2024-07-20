Donald Trump's assassination attempt wound 'superficial' says former Covid adviser

The wounded ear Donald Trump sustained from a failed assassination attempt has been branded "superficial" by doctor and former Covid adviser Anthony Fauci.

An assassination attempt was made on the former US President when he was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead by Secret Service after one spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured.

Pictures of Trump defiantly raising his fist in the air with his injuries shouting "fight, fight, fight" quickly spread.

But speaking to CNN, Fauci, who served under Trump as one of the White House Covid Task Force leads, described the injury as "superficial".

Anthony Fauci described the injuries Donald Trump sustained during the failed assassination attempt as "superficial" / Rebecca Droke & Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

"I don’t think there is much more to it," he said.

"I mean, from what we've seen and what we've heard, it was, it was a bullet shot that grazed his ear and injured his ear, according to the physicians who examined him. There was no other further damage.

"So I think that with regard to the health related purely to the bullet itself, I think he's in the clear as far as I can see.

"It's dangerous to make diagnoses from a distance from what I'm seeing, the way he's acting now and what his physicians report saw.

"It seems to have been a superficial wound to the ear, and that's all."

In his first appearance since the shooting, Trump appeared with a bandage on the ear that was shot with a number of his supporters since seen wearing similar bandages on their ears in solidarity with him.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.