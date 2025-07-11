MAGA supporter instantly regrets asking who 'gives a f***' about Epstein files

Donald Trump supporters continue to be divided over the issue of files concerning sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , after a Department of Justice memo – published by Axios - concluded there is “no incriminating ‘client list’” and no evidence which found “that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals” or which could “predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties”.

This is despite US attorney general Pam Bondi telling Fox News back in February that such documentation was “sitting on my desk right now to review”.

Elon Musk, who alleged last month that Trump was withholding the list because the president is included in it, wrote on Twitter/X on Tuesday: “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”

He has since alleged that a close ally of Trump, Steve Bannon, is also in the Epstein files.

Trump’s White House accused Musk of having an “unfortunate episode”, and Steve Bannon’s WarRoom has been approached by indy100 for comment.

Getty

Elsewhere, staunch Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene quote tweeted a tweet from the ‘lectern guy’ who was pictured carrying a lectern during the January 6 insurrection, in which he said he “can’t believe I served more time in federal prison for moving a lectern than any of Epstein’s clients”.

MTG added: “Statement of the century! Unbelievable.”

InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones uploaded a video of him crying to Twitter/X, with the caption stating the news was “over the top sickening”.

But one MAGA supporter sparked fury and disbelief when she questioned why people are caring about a “client list” held by Epstein, whose suicide in August 2019 continues to be the subject of conspiracy theories.

The embarrassing moment occurred after conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk asked on Twitter/X : “If Trump was on the Epstein list, why didn’t Biden release that info to stop Trump being president?”

In response, an account named ‘Kathy Ultra MAGA’ wrote : “Seriously, who gives a f*** about these files?”

Twitter/X then gave her an answer.

“You did,” the top Community Note reads, linking to a tweet Kathy posted back in November.

Awkward.

Back then, the ‘ultra MAGA’ said Democrat politicians will “get equal time” in terms of scrutiny “when Epstein’s list is released”, telling another Twitter/X user to “reserve your disgust, and buckle up sweetie”.

Fellow Twitter/X have since delighted in the MAGA supporter’s past tweet undermining her argument:

Others, meanwhile, condemned Kathy for asking “who gives a f***” in relation to files concerning a convicted paedophile:

Another opted to answer the question by saying it’s “people who don’t want minors trafficked and abused”:

More than 200 court documents linked to Epstein were unsealed in January 2024 .

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.