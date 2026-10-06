Trump claims fuel prices are going to come down ‘too fast’

Donald Trump has spoken about the impact of the Iran war, saying that fuel prices are going to come down once it’s over – and if anything, they’re going to come down ‘too fast’.

The president was speaking in front of crowds on Monday night (October 5) at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.

"It's going to end very soon and it'll end one way or the other," Trump said about the war, before discussing fuel prices.

He added: "It'll end very quickly and prices are gonna come down very sharply. You might say, 'Please, please, Sir, it's going down too fast!' You watch."

Earlier in the speech, he made controversial comments about the idea of US cities being attacked – saying it would be a “small price to pay” for “keeping the world safe”.





"Remember, with the war, it's just artificial. It's a little bit high,” Trump said.

"It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe. They can take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles or San Diego. This is a very small price to pay.

"It's essentially almost over. They always say they have a big threshold for pain, let me tell you, they need it. It's going to end very soon and it'll end one way or the other."

Trump’s comments were called out online by the likes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who wrote : “After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego. He is deranged and dangerous.”

Elsewhere, Trump has been posting about Greenland again, hinting that he wants to take control of the autonomous territory of Denmark despite recently signing an agreement.

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