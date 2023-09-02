Get your popcorn ready: Donald Trump's trial will be livestreamed

Good news for those of us who live for drama - Donald Trump's election fraud trial will be livestreamed.

Trump turned himself in to Fulton County Court, Georgia last week over conspiracy charges relating to trying to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.

The former Republican president, who faces three other criminal trials, has pleaded not guilty to the 13 charges he faces in Georgia but he will face a trial, and while he was in court he got a very entertaining mugshot.

Now, Judge Scott McAfee has said that while a date for the trial has not been set, all the hearings will be available live on Fulton County Court's YouTube channel.

Prosecutors allege that he pressured Georgia officials to reverse the results of the election in the state, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

They are particularly concerned about a phone call he made to the state's secretary of state to "recalculate" the vote tally.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," he is heard saying on a recording of the call.

But Trump said everything he did was fine and legal.

Whatever the outcome, we're sure the trial will make for extremely entertaining viewing.

